Davis-Monthan creates blast simulations, simulated gunfire

TUCSON, Ariz. - Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will conduct an exercise over the next two weeks that could cause residents to worry.

Officials said on Friday, people who live near the base may hear blast simulations and noise from simulated gunfire over the next two weeks. They also want people to know there will be an increased number of flights.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base posted a video on their Facebook page saying the Inspector General Team at the base will be using a blast simulator during exercise week to create the stress that could be experienced.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base says people living south of Golf Links Road between Alvernon Road and Craycroft Road will be the ones most likely to hear the simulations.