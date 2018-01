TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is one of the many government entities being affected by the government shutdown.

355FW personnel - just to quell rumors, here’s our impacts to ops as a result of gov’t shutdown: 354FS will continue to fly at home & TDY. Also, 357FS will continue student sorties. Demo team flying is suspended. — Scott Campbell (@355FW_CC) January 21, 2018

According to a tweet from Davis-Monthan, the following base services are still open and will maintain normal hours during the shutdown:

Child and Youth Services (including the CDC)

Pharmacies

The clinic

Both fitness centers

DFAC

Lodging

