DATA SAYS: Arizona is the state most concerned about toilet paper availability

TUCSON, Ariz. — When tracking social discussions about toilet paper and "panic buying" that has occurred amid coronavirus fears, Arizona is the #1 state concerned with toilet paper availability.

Healthtrends.com used trends software with direct access to geotagged data to compile information on discussions about toilet paper and "panic buying" that has occured over the last two weeks amid coronavirus apprehensions in the U.S,. The data compilation included keywords and hashtags such as #toiletpaperpanic and #toiletpapercrisis, as well as a multitude of others. Over 2 million posts were tracked.

The states in the western U.S. with residents who are most concerned, shows Arizona topping the list on toilet paper availability.

The top 10 states are as follows;

1. Arizona

2. Wyoming

3. Utah

4. Nevada

5. Idaho

6. Hawaii

7. Colorado

8. New Mexico

9. California

10. Maine

healthtrends.com This map is based on geotagged data compiled over the last two weeks, tracking discussions about toilet paper and the "panic buying" that has occurred amid coronavirus fears.

Healthtrends.com uses trends software to produce maps on healthcare trends every month.