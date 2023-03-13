Data breach may affect Division of Developmental Disabilities members

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Economic Security Division of Developmental Disabilities says a data breach may affect their members' health information.

A data breach was found on Jan. 9, 2023, affecting protection health information but DES/DDD is not confirming if their members' information was released.

DES/DDD says a former employee had records of certain DES/DDD members, which may have included names, addresses, phone numbers and Health Care Cost Containment Systems ID numbers.

Over 850 members were notified of the breach and were advised to do the following:

Place a fraud alert on their credit report

Place a security freeze on their credit report

Request their credit report from the three main credit-reporting agencies

Report suspected identity theft to their local police department

Call DES/DDD customer service at 1-844-770-9500

Investigations of the data breach are ongoing.