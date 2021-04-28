Watch
Damp weather helps but wildfire near Kingman still a concern

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
Flag Fire burning near Kingman
Posted at 10:26 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 13:26:11-04

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Light rain and snow diminished a wildfire in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman but fire managers remain concerned because hot and dry conditions are expected to return.

Officials said the precipitation Tuesday enabled crews to clear and reinforce containment lines and also create defensible space around structures in neighborhoods where 200 homes were evacuated previously. The fire has burned an estimated 1400 acres since starting Sunday.

Fire managers and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office continued to assess when it will be safe for evacuated residents to return to their homes. A top-tier fire management team assumed command on Wednesday.

