DACA rally happening in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - DACA recipients and their supporters plan to hold a rally in downtown Tucson Tuesday afternoon, one day after Congress failed to meet a deadline set by President Trump to come up with a law to address DACA.

Trump set the deadline in September when he announced he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program but a nation-wide injunction in January forced the government to allow existing DACA recipients to renew their status.

Southern Arizona DACA recipients and their advocates believe they're being used as a political bargaining chip to help the President to obtain funding for a wall along the border with Mexico.

"To have a just and equitable society we need to stop dehumanizing people by turning them into just statistics. We are human and we are all valid, this government needs to recognize that in order for people such as myself to be able to thrive and contribute," said Jesus Lucero, an undocumented immigrant, who is the Communications Co-Director for Scholarships A-Z a group that provides educational scholarships to students regardless of their immigration status.

The rally Tuesday will be held at the Joel D. Valdez Library at 4:00 p.m.