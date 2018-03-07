D-Backs host Field Trip Day at Hi Corbett Field

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona Diamondbacks spent the morning at Hi Corbett Field for the third annual Field Trip Day.

From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., more than 1,200 elementary and middle school students got to participate in STEM Festival activities and watch a fun presentation about the science of baseball.

The "Science of Baseball" show was hosted by University of Arizona Professor Dr. Ricardo Valerdi. He spoke about the practical application of the sport of baseball with science, technology, engineering, and math.

To round out the fun morning, each student got two free tickets to a 2018 D-Backs home game.