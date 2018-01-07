Cyclist honored with memorial at Bike Church

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - While it's nearly a year since Robert Lucke, 61, was killed after being hit by a semi-truck in a crash while riding his bike at 6th and 36th, his wife and fellow cyclists continue to honor him. On Saturday morning, they unveiled two brick pavers at the Bike Church, located on Granada Ave., memorializing him.

"The pavers say, I simply insist on enjoying life, and the other one is, full gas, never give up," his widow, Beverly Lucke, said.

Those are the phrases she wants people to see when they think of her late-husband.

A group of #cyclists gathered today to dedicate pavers to a man who was killed in an accident last February. His wife says she’s still amazed with the support. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/su54FhG2NC — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowTV) January 6, 2018

His name is just one among many at the Bike Church. It was created in 2009, commissioned by the Pima Association of Governments. There, people honor many cyclists that have been killed in traffic accidents.

Beverly still has her ups and her downs, her good days and bad days. However, support from friends and neighbors often brighten her spirits.

"It's very special," she said.

Many of those people stood alongside her on Saturday morning, where they remembered some of their most special moments with Robert.

Moving forward, she hopes drivers will try and pay more attention on the roads, so that nobody has to experience the pain and grief she has.

"Even the radio can distract us," Lucke said. "Anything can distract us."

But still, she plans on doing what shes loves to do, cycling, and she'll continue to carry Robert's legacy with her on every ride.

"Just don't waste any time," she said. "Live your life to the fullest."