Cyclist hit on Southeast side in late June dies in hospital

A 75-year-old cyclist who was struck by an SUV on June 25, died from his injuries in hospital on Monday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Steven Raynor Bye was riding his bike westbound in the 8700 block of East Old Vail Road at around 8:30 at night. Bye was riding on the paved shoulder. At the same time, a 2005 Toyota RAV4 was also driving west in the curb lane.

As the RAV4 approached the cyclist, the driver merged left into the median lane, the news release said. The cyclist then turned left across the westbound lanes, directly into the path of the RAV4, the news release said.

The cyclist was struck by the RAV4, the news release said. The driver immediately stopped after the crash and cooperated with the investigation.

Police were later informed that the cyclist's injuries were no longer life-threatening. Unsafe vehicle movement by the cyclist was listed as the major contributing factor in the crash and no citations were issued.

TPD was notified on Monday that the cyclist had died from his injuries.