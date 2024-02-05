Cyclist hit by vehicle in late January dies from injuries

A cyclist who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson's east side in late January died from his injuries on Sunday.

The cyclist was identified as 39-year-old Daniel Adam Vann, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department. The driver that hit Vann has yet to be caught.

Tucson Police officers were called to a report of a cyclist hit in the 5800 block of East Grant Road shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 27. Upon arrival, officers found Vann, but the driver had fled the scene. Vann was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the news release said. He died from his injuries on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Detectives determined that Vann was riding his bike westbound on East Grant Road when he was struck from the rear by the suspect vehicle, the news release said. A passerby found Vann lying in the road and called 911.

The streelights along the roadway were on, the news release said, at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call 911 or 88-CRIME.