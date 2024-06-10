Cyclist hit by truck in Midtown dies in hospital

A cyclist who was hit by a truck in midtown on June 4 has died from his injuries, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

73-year-old Louis Luke Golden was riding his bike in the 800 block of East Grant Road, near North Euclid Avenue, at around 7 p.m., when he was struck by a Ford F-350, according to the news release.

An investigation determined that the driver of the truck was traveling west on Grant and began changing shifting into the right-turn-only lane, when it hit Golden, who was also traveling west in the bicycle lane, the news release said. The driver said the glare from the sun prevented him from seeing Golden, the news release said.

Officers determined the driver of the truck was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Golden was transported to Banner University Medical Center. TPD was notified that he had died from his injuries on June 7.

The investigation is ongoing.