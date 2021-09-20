CVS to fill 600 roles across Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — CVS Health announced today the company is looking to fill 600 career opportunities the across ARIZONA.

As part of this accelerated hiring effort, we are recruiting qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event on Friday, September 24. These new and existing positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand.

Most of the available 600 positions are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates at CVS Pharmacy store locations and will be filled as soon as possible.

Qualified candidates can apply immediately for these open positions using our mobile apply feature by Texting “CVS” to 25000 to learn about jobs in their local area and enter a streamlined digital screening process that facilitates an online application, virtual job tryout and immediate hiring.

