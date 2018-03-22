'Crystal Ball Frappuccino' is the new secret Starbucks drink

A little bit of magic is coming to the Starbucks secret menu this week. It's called the "Crystal Ball Frappuccino" and its just as colorful as the coffee company's previous specialty drinks.

Gaze deep within our crystal ba...OMG it's a Frappuccino now! #CrystalBallFrappuccino ✨🔮



(Available in the US, Canada & Mexico while the magic lasts). pic.twitter.com/bYCFaeLwEO — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 22, 2018

The drink remains as mysterious as a crystal ball itself. According to Starbucks' website, the drink is described as a "mystical, swirling peach infusion topped with peach flavored whipped cream, turquoise sprinkles and on of three different candy gems that reveal your fortune."

Although the website doesn't reveal what the different colored candy gems mean, we can predict this drink won't last long.

The "Crystal Ball Frappuccino" is only available for a few days or while supplies last.

It will be available starting Thursday, March 22, 2018.