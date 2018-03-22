'Crystal Ball Frappuccino' is the new secret Starbucks drink

The drink remains as mysterious as a crystal ball itself. According to Starbucks' website, the drink is described as a "mystical, swirling peach infusion topped with peach flavored whipped cream, turquoise sprinkles and on of three different candy gems that reveal your fortune."
Although the website doesn't reveal what the different colored candy gems mean, we can predict this drink won't last long.
The "Crystal Ball Frappuccino" is only available for a few days or while supplies last.
It will be available starting Thursday, March 22, 2018.