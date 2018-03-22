'Crystal Ball Frappuccino' is the new secret Starbucks drink

Gabrielle Ortega
6:49 AM, Mar 22, 2018
1 hour ago

A little bit of magic is coming to the Starbucks secret menu this week. It's called the "Crystal Ball Frappuccino" and its just as colorful as the coffee company's previous specialty drinks.

KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A little bit of magic is coming to the Starbucks secret menu this week. It's called the "Crystal Ball Frappuccino" and its just as colorful as the coffee company's previous specialty drinks.

 

 

The drink remains as mysterious as a crystal ball itself. According to Starbucks' website, the drink is described as a "mystical, swirling peach infusion topped with peach flavored whipped cream, turquoise sprinkles and on of three different candy gems that reveal your fortune."

Although the website doesn't reveal what the different colored candy gems mean, we can predict this drink won't last long. 

The "Crystal Ball Frappuccino" is only available for a few days or while supplies last. 

It will be available starting Thursday, March 22, 2018.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top