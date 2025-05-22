Crews save mobile home from catching fire on far Westside

Crews from Drexel Heights Fire District helped save a mobile home from catching fire on Tucson's far west side Wednesday afternoon.

According to a social media post on the Drexel Heights Facebook page, Drexel was called in to assist Three Points Fire District following reports of black smoke west of Ryan Airfield.

Crews arrived to find several vehicles, a pull trailer and several sheds on fire, near a large RV and a double-wide mobile home.

Crews initiated a defensive attack, to protect the RV and mobile home. Three Points Fire arrived shortly after to establish a water supply and assist Drexel Heights with suppression efforts, the post said.

Heat caused minor damage to the trailer's skirting, but no fire was found within the structure.