Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Crews respond to rescue on Linda Vista Trail

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
Golder Ranch and Northwest fire crews responded to a rescue on the Linda Vista Trail Sunday.
trail.PNG
Posted at 1:00 PM, Sep 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-06 16:00:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Golder Ranch and Northwest fire crews responded to a rescue on the Linda Vista Trail Sunday.

According to Golder Ranch Fire, this is one rescue of multiple that have been conducted throughout Tucson this weekend.

Those who plan to go outdoors are advised to go early and hydrate.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...