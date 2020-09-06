Crews respond to rescue on Linda Vista Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. — Golder Ranch and Northwest fire crews responded to a rescue on the Linda Vista Trail Sunday.
According to Golder Ranch Fire, this is one rescue of multiple that have been conducted throughout Tucson this weekend.
Those who plan to go outdoors are advised to go early and hydrate.
