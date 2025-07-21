Crews respond to fire at popular Downtown Tucson nightclub over weekend

Tucson Fire responded to a fire call at the popular downtown club, HighWire on Saturday afternoon.

Crews arrived at just before 1:30 p.m. to the club, at 30 S. Arizona Ave., to smoke coming from the building.

The building was connected to other structures, which were evacuated as a precaution, according to a post on TFD's social media.

The sprinkler system helped to suppress the fire. It was under control by 1:37 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Highwire was open again by 9 p.m. the same day.

