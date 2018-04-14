Crews remove sediment from wash to help prepare for Monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima County Regional Flood Control District will begin to remove sediment in the Alamo Wash to prepare for Monsoon.

They will remove about 5,000 cubic yards of sediment on Monday. This will be in the Alamo Wash where it meets Rillito Creek east of Swan Road. Crews will be there until Friday, each day from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 30th.

The project is meant to prepare the confluence before Monsoon, which brings more than half of the Tucson area's annual rainfall. Officials say a buildup of sand there has lowered capacity of the wash to be able to handle storm runoff.

Trucks will haul away sediment and debris using a temporary ramp near The Loop trailhead and parking area east of the Swan Road bridge. The truck traffic will cause temporary delays for Loop users. There will be someone there to manage the right of way.

Crews will also preserve stands of desirable vegetation while removing invasive species and other plant life that could contribute to flooding or make the Flood Control's response ineffective.