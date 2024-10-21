Crews cut through steel doors to fight fire near Downtown

Crews cut their way into a boarded-up, closed Dollar General store to fight a fire south of Downtown Sunday night.

Tucson Fire was dispatched to the structure at 945 E. 22nd St. at 9:09 p.m., according to a social media post from TFD.

Crews arrived six minutes later to find smoke coming from the roof, the post said.

Firefighters had to cut through the steel doors, which were welded shut, to fight the fire.

It was under control by 10:13 p.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.