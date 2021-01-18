Menu

Crews contain 2nd-alarm fire at a Phoenix recycling center

Posted at 6:36 AM, Jan 18, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine what sparked a second-alarm fire at a recycling center in Phoenix.

There were no reported injuries from Sunday morning’s blaze. Phoenix Fire Department officials say smoke was reported coming from the commercial building about 10 a.m.

They say large bales of cardboard and recycled paper fueled the fire and enabled it to quickly spread through the building. Firefighters mounted the roof and released trapped smoke through skylights as the quickly contained the blaze.

