Crews battling fire with burning cars and scraps at metal recycling yard

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Fire crews are battling a fire at a metal recycling yard on Miracle Mile near Interstate 10 Thursday evening.

Officials say the originally large area of burning cars and scraps of metal has been knocked down to a small fire.

Eastbound Miracle Mile is blocked at I-10 so avoid using that exit off the highway.

Crews will be at the scene for a while. Right now there is no known cause.

There have been no injuries and no structures were threatened by the fire.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more information.