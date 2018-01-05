Crews battling fire with burning cars and scraps at metal recycling yard

Brandi Walker
8:47 PM, Jan 4, 2018
10 mins ago

Tucson Fire crews are battling a fire at a metal recycling yard on Miracle Mile near Interstate 10 Thursday evening.

KGUN 9 On Your Side
Tucson Fire Department

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Fire crews are battling a fire at a metal recycling yard on Miracle Mile near Interstate 10 Thursday evening.

Officials say the originally large area of burning cars and scraps of metal has been knocked down to a small fire.

Eastbound Miracle Mile is blocked at I-10 so avoid using that exit off the highway.

Crews will be at the scene for a while. Right now there is no known cause.

There have been no injuries and no structures were threatened by the fire.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more information.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top