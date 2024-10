TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the 400 block of West Mabel Street at 6:21 p.m., according to an X post by the Tucson Fire Department.

Crews arrived on the scene five minutes later and had the fire under control by 6:33 p.m. the post said.

No injuries have been reported, TFD said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the post said.