Crews battle the 'highly visible' Bowl Creek Fire near Oracle Junction

Fire crews are battling the Bowl Creek Fire, northwest of Oracle Junction, which was at 500 acres as of 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, and was very active through the night, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

A post on the department Twitter feed said the fire is highly visible to drivers, and threatening power lines and infrastructure near the junction, which splits off into State Routes 77 and 79.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office has put the communities of SaddleBrooke Ranch, Falcon Valley Ranch and Oracle Junction on "Set" alert status for evacuations.