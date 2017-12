TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 5100 block of North La Cholla Sunday afternoon.

According to NW Fire, crews arrived at 1:30 p.m. to find smoke coming from the front door of the home.

Firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire in less than 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.