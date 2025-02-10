Crew dumps more than 1,000 gallons of water fighting Green Valley car fire

Santa Rita Fire District dispensed more than 1,000 gallons of water fighting a car fire in Green Valley Sunday.

Fire crews and Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a car on fire at shortly after midnight, in the area of West Continental Road and Camino del Sol, according to a news release from Santa Rita Fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle, which had left the road and crashed in a desert area, completely engulfed in flames.

Three passengers, all minors, were identified as being in the vehicle at the time. All three were transported from the scene for further medical examination, the post said.

Crews managed to prevent the fire from spreading into the desert area, the post said.