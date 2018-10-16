Credit card payment option added at Cochise County Libraries

TUCSON, Ariz. - Library patrons can now use credit cards to pay fines and fees in the Cochise County Library District.

Previously, library patrons could only pay fines and fees by cash or check. Now all patrols at all seven city libraries and five county library branches can use a credit card to pay overdue fines and costs for any lost or damaged items.

Patrons in Sierra Vista may pay by credit card either online by logging into their library account or by paying at the circulation desk. Douglas patrons may pay by credit card at the circulation desk. Patrons at the remaining 10 library locations may pay online by logging into their library account from any internet-connected device.

Self-service payments will incur a $1.00 convenience fee, which is used to cover the cost of offering the service.

Patrons who have questions are asked to call the library district at (520) 432-8930.