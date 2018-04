TUCSON, Ariz. - Record or near-record heat today and Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s in Tucson.

Strong winds blow in Thursday, with a Fire Weather Watch from noon to 11 PM for southern Arizona.

These strong winds will blow in much cooler air Friday, with highs in the upper 60s and a chilly Saturday morning. Some valleys east of Tucson could see a late season freeze.

Highs will rebound to the mid 70s Saturday, and near 90 by Sunday!