Crash shuts down part of Gates Pass Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A single-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays along Gates Pass Road Friday morning.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the crash happened near the scenic lookout. Traffic in the area may be blocked in one or both directions while deputies investigate. PCSD is asking drivers in the area to use alternate routes.

PCSD didn't say whether anyone was killed or injured in the crash.

