Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Crash shuts down part of Gates Pass Road

Posted at 11:04 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 14:04:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A single-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays along Gates Pass Road Friday morning.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the crash happened near the scenic lookout. Traffic in the area may be blocked in one or both directions while deputies investigate. PCSD is asking drivers in the area to use alternate routes.

PCSD didn't say whether anyone was killed or injured in the crash.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!