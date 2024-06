Tucson Police are investigating a fatal crash at West Valencia Road and South Twelfth Avenue.

TPD posted on X that there will be road closures in the area during the investigation.

Officers responded to calls of a crash between two vehicles at 11:30 a.m.

An adult female was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries, TPD said via email.

The post advises drivers to expect delays and seek an alternate route.