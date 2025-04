A two-vehicle crash on Tucson's west side sent one person to the hospital Monday.

According to a social media post from Drexel Heights Fire, units responded to a reported crash with a possible ejection at the intersection of South San Joaquin Road and West Old Ajo Highway at 4:50 p.m.

Units arrived to find a two-vehicle crash, between a car and a pickup truck, with one person on the ground.

One person was transported to Banner Main. Two others were evaluated but refused treatment.