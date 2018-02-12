Crash on I-10 near Ina Road blocks lanes

Brandi Walker
10:02 PM, Feb 11, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - A multiple-vehicle crash on eastbound I-10 near Ina Rd. is blocking multiple lanes, according to Northwest Fire.

Use alternate routes if possible because the crash is causing heavy slowing.

