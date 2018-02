TUCSON, Ariz. - Northbound Houghton Rd. is closed to traffic at Speedway Blvd. Thursday night.

More than ten Pima County Sheriff's deputies are at the scene, but there is no word on what happened.

It appears that a car crashed into a PCSD vehicle.

One car is very damaged — it appears that a PCSD vehicle is also damaged (see the photos). Still waiting on confirmation from @PCSD about what exactly happened here @ Houghton & Speedway @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/FN3XC76MZe — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowTV) February 9, 2018

Traffic is being diverted from the intersection.