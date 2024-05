Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at North Craycroft Road and East Rosewood Street, according to TPD's X account.

The crash took place at 11:45 a.m., according to TPD. Both the motorcyclist, an adult male, and the driver of the vehicle, an adult female, have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, TPD said.

The intersection will be closed for the next several hours. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.