Crash involving motorcycle on Tucson's east side closes East Speedway

A serious crash involving a motorcycle on Tucson's east side has closed lanes in both directions on East Speedway, west of North Kolb Road.

Tucson Police responded to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle at East Speedway and East Dorado Boulevard shortly after 7 a.m., according to TPD.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tucson Police said the road will be closed for several hours. Morning commuters should find alternate routes and expect delays.

