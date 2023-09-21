Watch Now
Crash involving motorcycle on Tucson's east side closes East Speedway

Tucson Police Department
Crash involving a motorcycle on Speedway, west of North Kolb Road.
Posted at 8:53 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 11:57:33-04

A serious crash involving a motorcycle on Tucson's east side has closed lanes in both directions on East Speedway, west of North Kolb Road.

Tucson Police responded to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle at East Speedway and East Dorado Boulevard shortly after 7 a.m., according to TPD.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tucson Police said the road will be closed for several hours. Morning commuters should find alternate routes and expect delays.

