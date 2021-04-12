Crash closes WB lanes on I-10 near Rita Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash has closed westbound traffic on Interstate 10 near Rita Road, Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.

Traffic is being directed off the interstate and then re-directed using the Rita Road exit (at milepost 273), ADOT says. Eastbound lanes are still open.

At this time, there is no estimation as to when lanes will reopen.

ADOT says drivers are advised to find alternate routes.