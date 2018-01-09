Crash closes NB Thornydale at Magee

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 48°
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - An auto accident has shut down northbound Thornydale at Magee.
PCSD says to avoid the area and to use an alternate route.
Stay with KGUN9 for more traffic alerts.
NB Thornydale is closed at Magee due to an auto accident. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. Thank you.— Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) January 9, 2018
NB Thornydale is closed at Magee due to an auto accident. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. Thank you.