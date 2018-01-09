Crash closes NB Thornydale at Magee

Joey Greaber
4:34 PM, Jan 9, 2018
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - An auto accident has shut down northbound Thornydale at Magee.

PCSD says to avoid the area and to use an alternate route.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

