UPDATE 5:20 p.m.

The eastbound lanes on I-10 near Dragoon have reopened, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

——

ORIGINAL STORY:

Interstate 10 eastbound is closed near Dragoon, at milepost 322, due to a crash.

There is no estimated time to reopen, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers have been asked to find an alternate route.

Westbound lanes are unaffected.