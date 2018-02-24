Crash closes eastbound I-10 near Tangerine Road

Brandi Walker
9:49 PM, Feb 23, 2018
2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. - A crash has closed eastbound Interstate 10 between Tangerine Road and Avra Valley road.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, traffic is exiting at Tangerine Road.

The crash is being investigated as a vehicle versus pedestrian collision, according to the Department of Public Safety.

There is no estimated reopening time.

