Crash closes eastbound I-10 near Tangerine Road

TUCSON, Ariz. - A crash has closed eastbound Interstate 10 between Tangerine Road and Avra Valley road.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, traffic is exiting at Tangerine Road.

The crash is being investigated as a vehicle versus pedestrian collision, according to the Department of Public Safety.

There is no estimated reopening time.

Traffic accident on eastbound I-10 between Tangerine and Avra Valley has closed all eastbound lanes. Traffic being moved to the frontage road at Tangerine. Westbound not impacted. Please avoid the area if possible. — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) February 24, 2018

CLOSED: Interstate 10 eastbound is closed at milepost 240 in Tucson due to a crash. All traffic is exiting at Tangerine Road and can re-enter the freeway at Avra Valley Road. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 24, 2018

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more breaking news and traffic alerts.