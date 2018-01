TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Eastbound Interstate 10 is closed near Picacho Peak after a crash at milepost 219.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, there is no estimated reopening time.

Officials say motorists are exiting at milepost 211 in Eloy and taking the frontage road to milepost 226 in Red Rock to get back on the highway.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more updates.