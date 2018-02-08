Crash causes heavy traffic delays on I-19 near Pima Mine Road

Brandi Walker
4:49 PM, Feb 8, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - A crash on Interstate 19 is causing heavy traffic delays near milepost 50 near Pima Mine Rd.

Officials from the Arizona Department of Transportation say the crash is blocking the left lane.

Both directions of travel were affected.

