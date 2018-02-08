Crash causes heavy traffic delays on I-19 near Pima Mine Road

TUCSON, Ariz. - A crash on Interstate 19 is causing heavy traffic delays near milepost 50 near Pima Mine Rd.

Officials from the Arizona Department of Transportation say the crash is blocking the left lane.

Both directions of travel were affected.

I-19 NB south of Tucson: A crash is blocking the left lane at milepost 50 near Pima Mine Road. There are significant delays in both directions of travel. pic.twitter.com/uVREnAVq8o — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 8, 2018

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more traffic alerts.