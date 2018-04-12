Crash, blowing dust closes I-10 in Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. - Interstate 10 is closed in both directions in Casa Grande due to blowing dust and a crash in the westbound lanes.

The closure is from mp 191-194, according to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

There is no estimated reopening time. Use alternate routes if possible.

CLOSED: I-10 remains closed in both directions in Casa Grande. SR 347 is closed between I-10 and Casa Blanca Road. Visibility is low due to blowing dust. Postpone travel. pic.twitter.com/1jyszEYJhx — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 12, 2018

Stay with KGUN9-TV on kgun9.com for more breaking news and alerts.