Crash, blowing dust closes I-10 in Casa Grande

Brandi Walker
4:03 PM, Apr 12, 2018
ARIZONA DOT

TUCSON, Ariz. - Interstate 10 is closed in both directions in Casa Grande due to blowing dust and a crash in the westbound lanes.

The closure is from mp 191-194, according to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

There is no estimated reopening time. Use alternate routes if possible.

