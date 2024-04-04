Craig T. Nelson, of 'Coach,' 'Young Sheldon' fame, to deliver UA Commencement

Craig T. Nelson, the Emmy Award-winning actor known for his roles in "Coach," "Poltergeist," "The Incredibles" and most recently, "Young Sheldon," has been tapped to deliver the University of Arizona's Commencement address on May 10.

Nelson is a UA grad. He first came to the Tucson from Spokane, Washington in 1965 to attend the school on a drama scholarship, according to a news release from the university.

He studied under Peter R. Marroney, for whom Marroney Theatre on the UA campus is named. Nelson credits Marroney for much of his career success, the news release said. The actor left the UA early to start his career in film and television.

Commencement is slated to take place at 7:30 p.m. on May 10 at Arizona Stadium.