Law enforcement cracks down on street racing and drifting

Pima County Sheriff's Department Weekend Enforcement
Thomas Peipert /AP
** HOLD FOR STORY ** A driver warms up before a race at Bandimere Speedway west of Denver on May 5, 2021. The Colorado State Patrol runs a program called "Take it to the Track" in hopes of luring racers away from public areas to a safer and more controlled environment, even allowing participants to race a trooper driving a patrol car. The program's goals have gained new importance and urgency this year as illegal street racing has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
Posted at 10:53 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 13:04:41-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drivers beware! The Pima County Sheriff's Department has become aware of multiple vehicles within the area engaging in street racing and drifting.

These activities can be dangerous and disruptive to traffic. The PCSD says these meetups often take place early in the morning.

Not only is street racing and drifting, dangerous it's also illegal and the PCSD is committed to stopping the problem.

Traffic Unit, DUI Unit and Motor Unit deputies recently rolled out a street racing enforcement operation throughout Pima County.

This resulted in over 23 traffic contacts of:

  • 1 DUI Arrest
  • 4 Citations for racing on a highway
  • 6 Speeding citations
  • 4 Criminal speeding citations
  • 3 Vehicles were impounded
  • 13 Various traffic citations

If anyone sees this kind of activity happening, the PCSD asks them to call 9-1-1 immediately.

