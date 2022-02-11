Law enforcement cracks down on street racing and drifting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drivers beware! The Pima County Sheriff's Department has become aware of multiple vehicles within the area engaging in street racing and drifting.

These activities can be dangerous and disruptive to traffic. The PCSD says these meetups often take place early in the morning.

Not only is street racing and drifting, dangerous it's also illegal and the PCSD is committed to stopping the problem.

Traffic Unit, DUI Unit and Motor Unit deputies recently rolled out a street racing enforcement operation throughout Pima County.

This resulted in over 23 traffic contacts of:

1 DUI Arrest

4 Citations for racing on a highway

6 Speeding citations

4 Criminal speeding citations

3 Vehicles were impounded

13 Various traffic citations

If anyone sees this kind of activity happening, the PCSD asks them to call 9-1-1 immediately.

