GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes confirmed Thursday that they are parting ways with president and CEO Ahron Cohen.

Cohen has been with the Coyotes since being hired in 2015 as chief operating officer and chief legal officer by previous owner Andrew Barroway.

Cohen was named president and CEO in 2017 after Steve Patterson stepped back to serve as a consultant and adviser. Alex Meruelo purchased a 95% stake in the team less than a year ago.