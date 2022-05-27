Local leaders predict increase in COVID cases through Memorial Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we head into memorial day weekend, coronavirus cases are expected to continue to rise through June.

"June has not been kind to Arizona when you look at it from a COVID-19 perspective, and that's a little unexpected,"Dr. Theresa Cullen said.

According to Arizona's Department of Health Services there were nearly 1,700 new cases reported in Pima County since last week, with 5 new deaths reported.

"Remember, we believe that COVID transmission is respiratory," Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen told KGUN. "So, in the summer months, what we would hope is people are outside however, as the heat increases in the state of Arizona, especially in the southern part where we are, we know that people go inside and that is, in my opinion, a contributing factor to this."

She says if you're going indoors with people you don't normally hang around, make sure to mask up.

"I do expect that the case rate will continue to increase in the next few weeks. Now some of that is school is out," Dr. Cullen added. "People may be having celebrations; we know Memorial Day is coming up and many people will probably celebrate Memorial Day very appropriately."

Dr. Cullen recommends those who are eligible for a booster should get one now because we could potentially see a continued spike in cases.