Courthouse in Sonoita slated to close in 2019

NOGALES, Ariz. - A big change is coming to Sonoita.

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors voted to close the only courthouse in the small town.

County residents must now travel to Nogales for court business, a 45-minute drive for residents.

Supervisor Manny Ruiz says that at the end of the day, it all came down to money and there just wasn't a great load of cases in Sonoita.

Ruiz says they made all the necessary cuts within other departments and this was just another step to try and make sure they have revenue and money available to continue to deliver services.

This decision leaves many people wondering what will happen if they needed to go to the courthouse.

One possible option?

Having a judge come in often.

"It can be a judge that goes out there once or twice a week depending. We want to make sure our administrator and manager get together, make a plan and approve it by the board and move forward," said Ruiz.

The courthouse is set to close January 2019.