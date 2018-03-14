Court sets new deadlines for filings in Jodi Arias' appeal

PHOENIX (AP) - A state court has set new filing deadlines in Jodi Arias' appeal of her murder conviction after her lawyers missed a Feb. 28 deadline to submit their opening brief and then asked for more time.

The Court of Appeals is now giving Arias' lawyers until mid-April to file the brief and also new deadlines later in the year for the prosecution's response and the final defense brief.

The extra time is about half of the additional three months that Arias' lawyers sought in a request that cited a computer problem, a staff shortage in their office and one lawyer's chronic health issue.

Arias is serving a life term on her 2013 conviction in the 2008 death of her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander.

Arias' appeal already was delayed by transcript problems.