Couple dances to strengthen heart after heart problems

TUCSON, Ariz. - A favorite valentine pastime may be the secret to heart health.

Steven Katz and his wife Regina have been married for more than four decades.

They danced for the first time together... last year.

They say they didn't even dance at their wedding. What got them up and moving was heart problems.

Last year Regina had a stroke, and Steven was diagnosed atrial fibrillation making him a prime candidate for a stroke.

To turn their lives around, they hit the dance floor

More than a year later, they are still working on their waltz and rumba, but their hearts are doing better than ever.

"Last time I went to the doctors my heart was in really great shape for a 65-year-old lady," said Regina Katz. "I guess it is going to add a few more years... I feel a lot stronger."

"Lets put it this way, something is going to kill me, but it is not going to be the heart," said Steven Katz.

Wayne Corso owns Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Tucson. He says dancing helps with balance, flexibility, and stamina while teaching confidence. In return, brings stress levels down supporting the heart.

"We are not doctors you know, we are not members of the medical profession," Corso said. "All we know is that there is something about dancing that really helps people."

As the Katz's dance, their hearts get better with ever step...even if it is on each other's toes.

