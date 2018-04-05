County to study Summerhaven traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. - It's not just Tucson's place to escape the heat or glimpse the rare snow.

Tourists are increasingly winding their way up Summerhaven. All told, about 1 million visitors make the drive every year.

To help alleviate congestion issues, county authorities want to study this swelling traffic.

The Board of Supervisors approved the move Wednesday. The study will be funded by a $50,000 grant from Pima Association of Governments. It's part of the Project Development Activities Fund.

“Traffic congestion has been a source of great concern for residents and visitors to ‘Pima County’s Playground’ for decades, and we are optimistic that the study will enable a pathway toward solving this major problem affecting everybody’s favorite Sky Island," District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy said in a media release.

The study will look at options for parking and increased road and trail capacity.