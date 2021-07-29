County seeks volunteer drivers to help transport asylum seekers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Fleet Services is in need of volunteer drivers to help transport asylum seekers around Tucson.

In a Facebook post, the county said it will provide vans and sedans for those interested in helping out. Personal protection equipment will also be provided in case a passenger is COVID positive.

Volunteers will only be required to have a valid Arizona driver's license.

The post says that hundreds of immigrants seeking asylum are being brought to Tucson each week, causing organizations to be overwhelmed.

"If not for the willingness of hundreds of selfless volunteers in Tucson, and the limited assistance of Pima County and the City of Tucson, these immigrants would be left abandoned in Tucson with few resources to reach their intended destinations," the county said. "Pima County is committed to protecting these asylum seekers from harm, degradation, and the weather, and to helping them continue their journey to a better and more peaceful life."

If you would like to volunteer, fill out this form.