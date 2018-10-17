County officials accept grant to reduce disease

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima County Board of Supervisors has voted to accept a one-year, $762,865 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aimed at reducing chronic diseases prevalent among Native American, Hispanic and other at-risk children and their families.
    

Pima County Health Department Director Marcy Flanagan said after Tuesday's vote that the funds will help strengthen partnerships with schools and community organizations to reduce tobacco use, promote physical activity and increase access to healthy foods in hopes of preventing conditions such as hypertension, obesity, heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.
    
It's the first of a five-year funding opportunity expected to bring almost $4.4 million in new resources to the community.
 

